Live in this stunning renovated NJ barn for $1.8 million
Did anyone ever try insulting you by barking, "What's wrong with you, do you live in a barn!?"
They'll quickly come up with a new insult after seeing this.
There is a property for sale in Tewksbury that is one of a kind. It is an old 1800s era barn that was long ago disassembled, moved, then put back up on a 41-acre property in this Hunterdon County town. And if you think living inside a 4,721-square-foot barn is unappealing just wait until you see these pictures.
The owners have it up for sale with an ask of $1,799,000 and if you not only want a gorgeous home but one that was painstakingly created with a green planet-friendly love this home is a steal. Originally built with solar panels, geothermal heating and cooling and a ton of recycled, chemical-free materials, the sellers were just as caring about the land.
So what would it be like living in a former pig barn from the 1880s? See for yourself.
If you can’t relax in this living room you just can’t relax.
Oh, and its amazingly cozy fireplace.
How’s this for a view of your dining room?
You get a wet bar.
You get a den.
You get a gorgeous spiral staircase.
So that’s where that goes!
Kitchen with exposed beams.
What a beautiful bedroom.
Or there’s this heavenly one.
If I’m 10 I’m so fighting for top bunk.
The home at 184 Lamington Rd. in Tewksbury is listed by Georgia Schley and Marilyn Leung for Turpin Realtors.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.
