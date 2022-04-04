Longtime Favorite Sea Isle City NJ Pizzeria For Sale After 40 Years
As summer approaches, one of Sea Isle City's best known pizzerias has gone up for sale.
I do not know spending time in Sea Isle without frequent visits to Angelo's. It's ICONIC. You know it. It's one of the first things you see as you come off JFK Blvd. to Landis Ave. The corner staircase into the restaurant is unmistakable.
Whether for a post-beach snack, take-out to take back to our rental house, or late at night after the bars and clubs closed, I always ended up there.
But, I guess I've had my last taste of Angelo's, as I've known it up till now. The pizzeria and restaurant, which occupies a piece of prime real estate in Sea Isle, is being sold, according to Sea Isle News.
After 40 years, owner Angelo Camac is 'happily' and 'officially' retiring, he stated to Sea Isle News.
Camac will continue to hold onto the apartments on the top two floors of the three-story building, but hopes an experienced entrepreneur will come along and lease the pizzeria and restaurant, especially since he's selling the space with all the kitchen equipment.
No offense to any proprietors out there, but they'd be silly NOT to. As Camac tells Sea Isle News, 'It's the idea and best location for a commercial business in Sea Isle City.'
He's not wrong. Angelo's is steps from the famous Sea Isle Promenade and the beach, and in close proximity to legacy bars like Ocean Drive.
Not to mention, a brand new resort hotel, called The Ludlam, is in the process of taking over the adjacent corner on JFK & Landis where LaCosta Lounge used to be.
Gosh, I really hope a new tenant comes in who LOVED Angelo's pizza as much as so many of us and decides to keep making pizza. But, time will tell.