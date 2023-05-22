Look At All Of The Fishing In Atlantic City, New Jersey In 1957

First, thank you to the Facebook Page, “I Grew Up Or Lived In Atlantic City, NJ.”

I love this social media page and they are “The Keeper” of so much amazing Atlantic City history.

The photos and encyclopedia of information are wonderful on this site.

The administrators of this Atlantic City Facebook Page do an incredible job.

Early this morning, I saw this photo. Look how many fishing opportunities were available in Atlantic City in 1957.

While the above ad is about 1957, I also want to take this opportunity to share some amazing history about both Absecon Island and Atlantic City.

The history of Atlantic City as a fishing town runs deep.

The first to live on Absecon Island was The Lenni-Lenape Indians. They spent summers here (migrating from The Mainland) at what is Florida Avenue, today.

There was an abundance of food available in the ocean and bay.

Thomas Budd is officially listed as the first official owner of Absecon Island in the late 1670s.

In those days, Mainland properties were valued at 40 cents per acre, and the beach land sold for 4 cents per acre.

Can you believe that? An acre today is worth millions of dollars.

The Lenni-Lenape Indians and other early Mainland settlers would visit Absecon Island for the next 100 years to hunt and fish.

Among those early rugged individuals was Jeremiah Leeds.

Leeds was the first white man to build a permanent structure on Absecon Island, doing so in 1785 at what is now Arctic and Arkansas Avenues.

Jeremiah Leeds and his family are the first residents of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

SOURCE : ACNJ.gov

