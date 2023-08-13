Love Sea Shelling! This New Jersey Beach is the Best for it

Honestly, we have the best beaches. It doesn't matter which beach you head to, the sand, the ocean, it's an awesome feeling and where we live - you can't match it. And, I can usually find great shells wherever I go.

Yes, we have to deal with a lot of vacationers coming to our towns and filling up our roadways, but we have what they all want.

Get our free mobile app

I appreciate the fact we see the most gorgeous sunrises right here in Seaside Heights on a beautiful warm Friday morning. Or we see the best sunset sky in Pt. Pleasant Beach on a random Wednesday evening. Or possibly taking an amazing stroll on the Asbury Park Boardwalk, I love it.

Adobe illustrator (R) 8.0, Getty Stock, ThinkStock Adobe illustrator (R) 8.0, Getty Stock, ThinkStock loading...

Whether you visit our beach in the summer, spring, fall, or winter you will love it. Sea shelling is a major hobby for several and any season is a great season for hunting for the perfect sea shell.

I think there's always been a little bit of competition between Monmouth County beaches and Ocean County beaches that extends down south and further north, also. If you are to ask someone that lives in Brigantine and someone that lives in Seaside Park, they'll always choose their beach as the "best". And, it's the truth.

In a recent article from onlyinyourstate.com, this beach in Monmouth County wins for the best sea shelling in New Jersey and at the Jersey Shore.

What New Jersey beach is the best for sea shelling?

It's Bayshore Waterfront Park in Port Monmouth. It's a charming little beach if you've never been there close to Sandy Hook. You can not miss out on this adorable "shell" beach if you love sea shelling or if the family loves to check out shells and collect them.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.