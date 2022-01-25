Well, nobody would really call Atlantic City a "popular" shooting location within the film industry, but the city has certainly been used as a backdrop in more than a few movies.

One such film was "The King Of Marvin Gardens". Filmed in and around Atlantic City in the early 1970s, the plot follows a man named Jason (Bruce Dern) attempting to get his radio-host brother (Jack Nicholson) to hop on board on a get-rich-quick type of scheme involving a mob boss, prostitutes, the whole nine yards.

It's always a fun experience when you're watching a movie and can identify all the sights and landmarks that you, yourself, have also visited firsthand. This movie was full of those moments for South Jersey residents. From the Atlantic City boardwalk to the beach scenes with the horses, if you're a South Jersey local or even an Atlantic or Cape May county beach shoobie, chances are, you knew exactly where Jack Nicholson and Bruce Dern were throughout that entire film.

Do you remember where YOU were while they were filming that movie? There's a scene that takes place on the Atlantic City boardwalk that features the Mainland High School Marching Band from the 1972-1973 school year. Many students' faces can be seen as clear as day in the scene where Jack Nicholson and Bruce Dern pass by the band marching down the boardwalk.

What an epic moment for South Jersey! An even bigger one for the kids of the marching band....

Were you involved in that marching band scene? If so, enjoy this walk down memory lane of the time you went "Hollywood," as they say.

