At midnight Sunday, residents of Camden welcomed the new year. Less than four hours later, the city registered its first homicide of 2023.

Police say 20-year-old Jonathan Flores-Chila has been charged with aggravated manslaughter for fatally stabbing a 16-year-old male.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says,

On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 2:54 a.m., a 9-1-1 call was received with a report of a person stabbed at the 3000 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue in Camden City, NJ. Officers and EMS arrived and found a 16-year-old male victim who was suffering from stab wounds.

The victim, who also lived in Camden, was taken to Cooper University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Flores-Chila was charged following an investigation by the prosecutor’s office and detectives with the Camden County Police Department.

He will be transported to the Camden County Correctional Facility when he is released from the hospital.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

