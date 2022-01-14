An investigation continues into a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Gloucester Township late Thursday night that claimed the life of a man from Gloucester County.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says cops were called to the 1300 block of Blackwood-Clementon Road around 11:30 PM Thursday for the report of gunshots.

At the scene, officers found 28-year-old David Brown of Clayton on a sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Jefferson Stratford Hospital where he died from his injuries about an hour later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office at (856) 571-3421 or the Gloucester Township Police Department at (856)374-5704. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

