Man shot in Elizabeth, NJ for leaning on a car

Elizabeth police shield (Elizabeth police)

ELIZABETH — A man was shot for leaning on a car in a parking lot Sunday morning, according to police.

Elizabeth spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said the gunman confronted the victim around 7 a.m. in a parking lot in the back of a building on the western edge of Newark Liberty Airport on North Avenue.

The victim was shot in the right side of his rib cage.

The victim, who was taken to University Hospital in Newark, was  "highly intoxicated" and unable to provide additional information about the shooter, according to Contreras.

The call for help came from a Motel 6 hotel on Spring Street.

The gunman ran off and had not been arrested as of Tuesday morning.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

