Authorities say a man who was wanted for his involvement in an armed robbery in Absecon last month has been arrested and found to be in possession of a stolen, loaded gun.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, Sunday morning at around 11:15, a detective observed 24-year-old Douglas DeBerry of Atlantic City walking in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue. The detective recognized DeBerry from a flyer distributed by the Absecon Police Department from the incident on October 28th.

Officer Adrian Nunez-Santos responded and attempted to stop DeBerry in the 1000 block of Atlantic Avenue. Upon making contact with DeBerry, he attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended by Officer Nunez-Santos. During the brief struggle, a loaded Glock 23 handgun fell from DeBerry’s person and onto the street. DeBerry was subsequently taken into custody without further incident.

Police say the gun was found to have a high-capacity magazine and had been reported stolen out of Florida.

DeBerry has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of stolen property, and obstruction by flight. He was released to the custody of the Absecon Police Department.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

