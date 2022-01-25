I can't even believe I'm typing these words right now but yes, the headline is true!

Joe and I couldn't be happier to announce that we're parents! Adoptive seal parents, that is. Let's back this story up for a second.

I've always had an interest in marine wildlife. I love dolphins, sharks, sea turtles, and yes, even seals. They're so adorable and their survival is crucial. All of the creatures of the ocean deserve to be protected. So, it's always been a priority of mine to spread awareness of the different types of marine mammals and their behaviors throughout the year by keeping a close eye on the information released by our friends at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. If there is anyone that knows a thing or two about keeping these animals safe, it's obviously them.

Well, I've written and distributed quite a few posts about what to expect this time of year on the beaches of South Jersey and what to do should you come across some of these animals, particularly seals. For one, it's important that you don't approach them. However, it's also important that you take the right steps to get one help should you come across an injured one.

Apparently, I've been doing something right because Joe and I both are now a seal's adoptive mom and dad! No, really! We have pictures to prove it!!

This Gray Seal Calls Joe and Jahna "Mom" & "Dad" As a result of spreading awareness of marine mammals and their welfare throughout South Jersey, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center has made Joe and Jahna "seal parents".

