It's the return of one of the most beloved seasonal menu items McDonald's has to offer. Quite early, too, might I add.

The Shamrock Shake is OFFICIALLY back at McDonald's

Mickey D's is bringing back their legendary green shake much earlier than expected for 2024. Valentine's Day hasn't even happened yet, but that didn't stop McDonald's from bringing back the famous St. Patrick's Day milkshake almost three weeks early.

Why did McDonald's bring Shamrock Shakes back so early?

Make no mistake, this is, in fact, the earliest Mickey D's has ever launched the Shamrock Shake before St. Patrick's Day. The shake officially hit the menu as of Monday, February 5th. In 2023, the fast food burger chain didn't launch the shakes until February 20th. So, why the big push for an early launch?

Well, aren't you going to go out and get yourself one? The real question is, "why wait?"

Get our free mobile app

They don't have a specific Valentine's Day dessert to offer, so why wait for the Valentine's hype to cool down when they can launch early and get that many more sales?

From a business standpoint, it's a great idea. Keep in mind, that's coming from someone who LOVES Shamrock Shakes.

There's another green dessert making a comeback at McDonald's this week, too.

Don't forget about the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry! The St. Patrick's Day-themed ice cream treat was initially launched back in 2020 and met with tons of success. The green McFlurry is back now, too.

According to NJ.com, you're going to want to double check which McDonald's locations here in the Garden State are offering the two desserts this early. You can do that HERE.

Both the Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available at participating McDonald's locations until sometime around St. Patrick's Day.

A Little Bit of the History of McDonald's