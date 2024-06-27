This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs.

We're nearing the Mid-Summer Classic, and here are the World Series odds for some local teams in the NL and AL East as it currently stands. Where is the best place to put your money when looking at the AL and NL East? We've got you covered.

Here are the odds for the NL East squads to raise a pennant:

Phillies: +400

Braves: +800

Mets: +6600

Marlins: +175000

Nationals: +30000

Odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Phillies are the best pick and honestly the easiest pick to make if you are going to take an NL East team to win the World Series. Not only are they the best team in baseball, but they have the best pitching staff in the game. In the playoffs, the team with the best pitching likely is the last one standing and you can actually get pretty solid value at +400 with on the Phillies right now, according to various NJ sportsbooks such as Draftkings and Borgata.

If you are looking for more of a longshot play that still has value, take the Braves. Although they went into a bit of a slump post-Ronald Acuna Jr. injury, the Braves are starting to heat up again and are a team that cannot be slept on. Let’s not forget that the Braves won the World Series just 3three years ago, and did it without Ronald Acuna Jr. Could they do it again this year? At +800 it's good enough value to throw a few dollars on them in the event they do.

If you are looking for that long shot with a little fun to it, take the Mets. Ever since Grimace threw out the first pitch for the Mets, they have been on fire. This Mets team is more than capable of making a run at the right time, with all of the talent they have. If they can turn this ship around at the right time and win some series against their division opponents, the Mets could make a serious run as a wild card team in October, and we have seen, you can never count out the hot Wild Card team.

Here are the odds for the AL East squads to raise a pennant:

Yankees: +500

Yankees: +500 Orioles: +700

Red Sox: +4000

Rays: +7000

Blue Jays: +17500

Odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

From the naked eye, the Yankees would be the best choice to win a World Series from the AL East squads. However, in my opinion, its the Baltimore Orioles that are not only the better team on paper, but the better bet as well to win the World Series. Their team is far more complete than the Yankees, and the Orioles thus far into the season have proven to compete with the top dogs, and after a disappointing playoff performance in 2023, added Corbin Burnes at the top of their rotation. They won a recent series against the Phillies, Yankees, Boston, and Atlanta. New York, not so much. They lost multiple series against some of MLB's top teams like the Dodgers, Baltimore, Boston, and Atlanta.

The Pick: For value, my pick is the Orioles at +700 to win the World Series.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.