Funny Farm Rescue in Mays Landing has a few more mouths to feed after someone abandoned several cats and kittens at their front gate Sunday night and it was all caught on surveillance video.

The incident occurred around 7:45 PM at the farm on Railroad Blvd.

A post on their Facebook page described what happened:

This person dumped at least 5 cats/kittens in the street outside the front gate of the Funny Farm last night ... She poured food on the ground and dumped the cats next to it. No crate, no cage, no phone calls, no note, nothing. Later, 2 were almost hit by cars. We have no idea if they are sick or have been vetted.

Those with the farm say the video footage has been given to police.

Funny Farm Rescue asks anyone with information to contact the Hamilton Township Police Department at (609) 625-2700.

How you can help the farm

Funny Farm Rescue is home to over 600 animals from all walks of life. They are a charity run entirely by donations.

If you would like to contribute to the farm's efforts, they would sincerely appreciate your support. Visit their website to find out how you can help.