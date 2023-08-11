FINALLY! Morgan Wallen Sets Rescheduled Date at Citizens Bank Park to Spring 2024

We've been waiting months for this news!

Country singer superstar Morgan Wallen has finally rescheduled his postponed show at Citizen's Bank Park in Philadelphia. The new date for his show has been set to May 11, 2024.

His rescheduled show next spring on his One Night At A Time World Tour will feature special guests Ernest & Parker McCollum.

If you have tickets from the original June 17, 2023 date, hang onto them! They will be honored for the rescheduled date.

The 56th Annual CMA Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

Back in May, the "Last Night" singer had to cancel or postpone six weeks' worth of concerts due to an illness that called for weeks of vocal rest, according to his doctors. He posted the disappointing news on his Instagram account on May 9.

Wallen was originally scheduled to hit Citizen's Bank Park on June 17, 2023 before the postponement came down. Two other shows in our area were also canceled, less than two weeks before they were supposed to happen. They've been rescheduled too:

May 9, 2024 - Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa (originally May 18, 2023)

May 17, 2024 - MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ (originally May 19 & 20, 2023)

Ticket information for his upcoming tour dates are available on her website, HERE.

So it kind of sucks that we have to wait almost a year after he was supposed to be here, but better late than never! And it's also important that he looks after his health, so maybe we shouldn't complain too much. Will you be checking out Morgan Wallen next spring?

Complete Guide to Everyone Playing at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion for the Rest of 2023 Concert season is winding down! Get your tickets to these shows in Camden before it's over!