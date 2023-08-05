Mouthwatering NYC cupcake chain coming to NJ

They've been on The Food Network. Also on The Martha Stewart Show. And they're moving west.

Butter Lane Bakery is a gourmet bake shop that started off in New York City's East Village. From there they expanded to a second location in Brooklyn's Park Slope area. Sure, they make delicious cakes. They make brownies, ginger snaps, and chocolate chip cookies. They make a lot of things. But they're really, really known for their cupcakes.

With the amazing cake flavors offered, how could they not be? Their basic signature flavors are vanilla, chocolate and banana. They do seasonal flavors too. But the flavor train doesn't end there. Have your taste buds try these flavors on for size. Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Maple Pecan, Honey Cinnamon, Caramel, Coconut, Espresso, Cream Cheese and the “Elvis."

What's the "Elvis" you ask? Peanut butter on banana. Duh.

If all this is making your sweet tooth throb I won't tease you any longer. The third Butter Lane Bakery location just opened up in New Jersey. It can be found in East Rutherford at American Dream Mall on level one by parking lot A. They opened Wednesday.

We’re so excited about our new location at American Dream and being a part of their amazing food offerings and experiences,” said Lisa Liu, the owner of Butter Lane Cupcakes. “Finally, we’re able to offer our delicious, gourmet cupcakes to customers outside of the city, marking a major milestone for us!

Now picture this perfect location. It's right near the Nickelodeon Universe ticket booth and just across from Angry Birds Mini Golf. We adults will love these gourmet cupcakes, sure, but imagine the kids seeing these treats as they're going to those nearby locations. Talk about making a kid's dream day come true by topping off the fun with grabbing these incredible cupcakes on the way out.

And something that sounds fun for adults? Butter Lane Bakery is even offering classes on how to make your own amazing cupcakes for just $75 for a two hour class and all ingredients and supplies are included. It's only happening certain weekends in August so check it out on their website.

