Move over Spotted Lanternflies, NJ should be concerned about this insect

Move over Spotted Lanternflies, NJ should be concerned about this insect

Getty Images

don’t know if you’re anything like me, but I’m NOT a person who handles bugs well… or really, at all.

I’m one of those persons who will see a bug and place a cup over it for someone else to take care of.

#Adulting

That said, it caught my eye when I first read about the rising concern about the Asian tiger mosquito. While we make a big fuss (deservedly so) about the spotted lanternflies every year, we shouldn’t turn a blind eye to these mosquitos.

Getty Images
loading...

The pesky bugs are known to transmit many diseases including dengue fever, chikungunya, and Zika virus.

I’ll save you the Google search that I had to do after reading that: while chikungunya seems like I just slammed my fist against the keyboard, it’s actually a disease transmitted by mosquitoes that according to The WHO

causes fever and severe joint pain, which is often debilitating and varies in duration; other symptoms include joint swelling, muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash.

One pest control professional from pestdude.com is warning New Jerseyans of the alarming pace that the mosquitos are spreading throughout the U.S.

Getty Images
loading...

You are encouraged to use repellent if you travel interstate in order to prevent the spread of the insects.

According to experts from PestDude,

It is a highly adaptable species that can survive in a wide range of environments, from urban to rural areas, and from temperate to tropical climates. Unlike many other mosquito species, the Asian tiger mosquito is active during the day, with peak biting activity occurring in the early morning and late afternoon.

Here’s more info on the concerning bugs from the site:

PestDude.com
loading...
PestDude.com
loading...

So as we start spending more time outside with the nicer weather, keep an eye out for these mosquitos, and don't hesitate to give them some Jersey attitude.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state

Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura.

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]

Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't

In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law.
However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense.
New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed. 
Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings. 

LOOK: Food and Personal Care Shortages We Could See In 2023

Learn about the 13 potential shortages that could impact stores in 2023, from produce and meat to snacks and beverages.
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3