‘Mr. Peanut’ – On The Job In Atlantic City, NJ For Almost 100 Years

“Mr. Peanut” has been an Atlantic City Boardwalk Icon for 93 years, since 1930.

What a great character:

elegant

monocle wearing, to provide an air of sophistication.

wearing black shoes, with white spats (covering the instep and ankle) for a formal look.

wearing white gloves.

holding a cane.

Just perfect.

“Mr. Peanut” is a legit Atlantic City treasure, who walked the boardwalk as a roving ambassador to promote The Planters Peanut store on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City.

Herbert Hoover was the President of The United States when “Mr. Peanut” officially became the mascot for the Planters Peanut store on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City in 1930.

The popularity of “Mr. Peanut” became city-wide, as people just love to have her photo taken with “Mr. Peanut.”

The idea of “Mr. Peanut” dates back to 1916, when the character was created from a drawing by a 14-year-old boy named Antonio Gentile of Suffolk, Virginia.

It was such a dignified concept, coming from such a young boy.

“Mr. Peanut” had a prominent role In 1964 Democratic National Convention, which was held in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Atlantic City performed abysmally during this 1964 moment of truth, however, “Mr. Peanut” came through big time.

“Mr. Peanut” rode a donkey down the boardwalk in Atlantic City, greeting the delegates to the Democratic National Convention. It was quite a scene and optic.

On May 22, 2023, a “Mr. Peanut” longtime dream came true … as my wife Margie performed as “Mr. Peanut” at an event at The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Margie demonstrated such a great attention to detail and assembled perfect black shoes, spats, black shirt and pants and a walking cane for the public assignment.

About her command performance as “Mr. Peanut,” Margie said at the time:

"I loved every minute of it. First, Larry (Sieg, President of Visit Atlantic City) took me around. Then, I posed for some pictures."

"Gary (Musich, Vice President of Sales for Visit Atlantic City) took me into the lounge and all around the hotel lobby, greeting all of the international guests,” said Margie.

"It was a thrill for me," said Margie.

Here is the incomparable Margie Hurley (below) starring as "Mr. Peanut."

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

This is an original “Mr. Peanut” costume that is 60 years old.

Even though The Planters Peanut store has been closed for more than 45 years ... Mr. Peanut has endured and continues to make special appearances.

Yes, “Mr. Peanut” is a true Atlantic City Icon.

SOURCE : AtlanticCityExperience.org

Steel Pier