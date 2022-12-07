Mt. Holly, NJ, Man Sentenced For Possession With Intent to Distribute Crystal Meth
A man from Mount Holly has been sentenced to seven years in prison in connection to a case involving a large amount of crystal methamphetamine last year.
54-year-old Richard Mallinson had previously pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of CDS with the intent to distribute.
On March 23, 2021, members of the Atlantic County HIDTA Task Force received information that Mallinson was in possession of a large amount of crystal methamphetamine. On the same day, detectives encountered Mallinson at the Days Inn hotel located in Absecon, NJ. Searches were then conducted at Mallinson’s Days Inn hotel room, Hard Rock hotel room in Atlantic City, and his vehicle.
Detectives say they recovered a total of over one pound of crystal meth from those various locations.