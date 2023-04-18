The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 14-year-old from East Camden.

Authorities say Myairah Newman has been reported missing from her home on the 2500 block of Baird Boulevard.

She is described as a Black female, 5’ 3” tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair, blonde highlights, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue denim jacket.

She is known to frequent Baird Boulevard.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Camden County Police Department tip line at (856) 757-7042.