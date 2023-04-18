Camden County, NJ, Police Search For Missing 14-year-old

Camden County, NJ, Police Search For Missing 14-year-old

Myairah Newman has been reported missing from Camden NJ - Photo: Camden County Police Department

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 14-year-old from East Camden.

Authorities say Myairah Newman has been reported missing from her home on the 2500 block of Baird Boulevard.

She is described as a Black female, 5’ 3” tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair, blonde highlights, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue denim jacket.

Get our free mobile app

She is known to frequent Baird Boulevard.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Camden County Police Department tip line at (856) 757-7042.

Help Find These 62 Missing New Jersey Children

Filed Under: Camden, Camden County, Camden County NJ News, Camden NJ News
Categories: New Jersey News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3