ASBURY PARK — One of the hundreds of projects being screened at the Garden State Film Festival offers a behind-the-scenes look at a New Jersey county's preparation for and handling of Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Documentary film "The Jersey Storm: Sandy in Monmouth County" is getting the big-screen treatment this weekend at The Asbury Hotel.

The 20-minute film features interviews with Monmouth County officials and never-before-seen footage taken in the aftermath of Sandy. The trailer is below.

The documentary was produced by the Monmouth County Clerk's Office, and it'll be preserved as part of the county archives.

The clerk's office said it helped to create the project in commemoration of the 10-year anniversary of the storm in 2022.

More than 230 short and feature-length projects will screen as part of the 21st annual Garden State Film Festival. The films, from over 23 countries, will be screening at several locations through Sunday.

The time slot for "The Jersey Storm: Sandy in Monmouth County" is Sunday, March 26, at 12:15 p.m.

Visit this site for tickets.

