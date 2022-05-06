Whatever This is in Galloway NJ is Slowly Revealing Itself
It could be one store or many stores, but whatever this structure is on the White Horse Pike in Galloway next to CVS is slowly coming together.
Maybe YOU know what's going there? If you've seen confirmation of anything we'd love to get some more intel!
We've seen speculation the building could be everything from a Mavis Tire, to a Mattress Warehouse, to a Chick-fil-A, or ALL THREE! But, it doesn't really LOOK like a Chick-fil-A does it?
Lots of open 'bays' could suggest something car related. But those openings we see in recent photos could be individual store fronts.
Personally, I've been very curious about what this is since I live in Galloway. I've been eyeing the construction for months now which seems to be coming along too slowly for my curiosity, lol.
Also, there's a TON of real estate BEHIND this building that might suggest more are to follow. What kind of business do you think would be beneficial along that stretch of White Horse Pike at Jimmie Leeds Road? And, before you say Dollar General, there's already one across the street, lol.