There is no shortage of bars in The Garden State, but what about those that specialize in just beer?

A Jersey favorite has been singled out by a national publication for being one of the best beer bars in the U.S.

CraftBeer.com routinely goes state-by-state and highlights the authentic beer bars that locals love and that visitors seek out.

Nominations were taken for each state in the nation.

Then, nearly 7,000 of CraftBeer.com's readers took a vote.

Now, when it comes to beer, I personally don't think 7,000 votes is nearly enough to get a truly perfect sample.

In Jersey, we are, well, very particular about our beers. Dare I say we are snobby in some areas?

It all comes down to what type of beer satisfies your pallet. It really is so subjective.

For example, you may be an amber beer person, while the person next to you is all about the IPA. You know, the stuff that tastes like a Christmas tree and rips away your taste buds for a good hour or two.

Luckily, I think the readers of CraftBeer.com got this choice right.

This watering hole has a lot of history. It was founded in 1933, making it one of New Jersey's old businesses.

The bar is estimated to be nearly 100 years old and was purchased for a whopping $325.

If it hasn't already, this bar deserves landmark status, as residents and tourists hit Bloomfield Avenue often to say "cheers!"

Congratulations to Caldwell's Cloverleaf Tavern.

Pictured above is Maine Beer Company's Spring IPA, one of the dozens and dozens of brews offered up at Cloverleaf.

It doesn't hurt that Cloverfield Tavern also serves up award-winning burgers.

Not surprising. Wherever there's good beer, there's usually a good burger.

That my friend is the Triple Smokehouse Burger with chipotle peppers blended into the beef and topped with grilled zucchini, red onion, melted cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, cilantro, and smoked chipotle sauce. Oh my!