Drivers Beware! Navigating the 25 Most Deadly Roads in New Jersey

Being a driver in New Jersey is a skill.

New Jersey residents (well most of us) have a sixth sense when we hit the road.

Some areas are better than others. Still, there are treacherous spans of highways that can be downright deadly.

So, what makes a road dangerous?

First and foremost, poor road conditions. This includes numerous potholes and uneven surfaces.

Lack of signage and road markings can make a roadway treacherous. Correct signage and road markings are essential for helping drivers.

Roads that are poorly lit, especially at night, can make it difficult for drivers to see obstacles, pedestrians, and other vehicles.

Narrow lanes and shoulders can increase the risk of an accident and make it difficult for drivers to maneuver their vehicles safely.

Here in New Jersey, this is a big one. Roads with high traffic volumes. These roads are more likely to experience accidents due to congestion, speeding, and reckless driving.

Roads with sharp curves can be dangerous, especially if drivers are not familiar with the area.

Poor weather conditions, such as rain, snow, and fog, can decrease visibility and increase the risk of accidents.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did a fatality analysis report on fatal vehicle crashes in the U.S. from 2016-2019.

Using the data from the New Jersey findings and taking into consideration the length of the road is how this rundown was determined.

Buckle up, and drive safely.

The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey