Do you have a good sense of smell? Full disclosure, I can’t hear worth a crap. Must be all the years of wearing headphones, but I can smell things a mile away. Having a keen sense of smell is a good thing and it may even save your life. If you ever smell any of these odors in your house get out and call a professional for help asap!

I realize this smell is random but I just read how dangerous it is! If you smell cucumbers in your home and no one is making a salad, you could be in big trouble. In particular, if you smell cucumbers in your garage or attic beware. Apparently, highly venomous snakes like rattlesnakes and copperheads smell like this vegetable. The odor comes from their glands. When the snake feels danger, it releases the cucumber-like smell as a defense. (If only they knew my spa put cucumber in the water to help me relax they may have picked another scent). Also, their dens really smell like cucumbers so if you smell that, you need to call a professional. They are extremely poisonous snakes and they are rapid strikers that you can’t dodge. If there is a den and a nest there can be babies...OMG I’m dying. Call an exterminator already! Do not try to remove them yourself.

In other news, if you smell a burning rubber smell in your house, you need to pay attention. I recently smelled this when my dishwasher broke. The spinny plastic thing that shoots out the water tilted over and hit the heater mechanism. I could not pinpoint where the burning was coming from but it was strong. When I realized it I shut everything off in the nick of time. It could have started a fire. The most likely culprit is a malfunctioning appliance which is why you want to be home when they are running.

If the burning smell is coming from a wall switch or outlet, switch off the circuit breaker and call an electrician asap.

If you smell rotten eggs you are dealing with one of two things. You could have a dangerous natural gas leak. Get. Out. Of. The. House. Leave doors and windows open so some gas escapes and call your gas company from another place. Do not light anything!

This one is not an emergency, it is just gross. If you smell ammonia and you are not using ammonia you are smelling death. It is likely some small animal is dead inside your walls. You could drill into your walls to remove the deceased or you could just wait for it to decay and go away which takes three to four weeks. Ewwww.

