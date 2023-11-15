There are a few laws in New Jersey that I’m sure you don’t regularly think if when you’re driving through the state. According to Nutley Kia and Mazda of Lodi, there are a few rules/laws you need to follow in New Jersey to make sure to keep up with the flow of traffic.

If you’re not from the New Jersey area a lot of people find it extremely hard to drive in New Jersey because not only are there a lot of rules to follow and also you have to hold your own out there on the roads. For example, there are few places throughout the state where you can make a left turn. We also know a big law in New Jersey is that drivers are not allowed to pump their own gas! We are a state full of circles and jughandles which can be extremely confusing if you aren’t used to it!

#1 - Honking Before Passing

According to Mazda of Lodi, if you’re from New Jersey, you may not be aware of this weird law. When you pass another vehicle, a motorist, a bicyclist, a skater or even a skateboarder you are supposed to honk before passing.

#2 - When To Use Your Headlights

According to Nutley Kia, you are supposed to use your headlights exactly 30 minutes before sunset and 30 minutes before sunrise. I wasn’t aware that there was a time frame when you’re supposed to put your headlights on. It was just assumed that when it gets dark, you put them on! Now you know.

#3 - You Can’t Have Personalized Plates If…

According to Nutley Kia, you need to think hard before drinking and driving because there is a rule that if you are found guilty of driving under the influence, you will no longer have to privilege of applying for a personalized license plate. There are a million reasons to not drink and drive, but this is just another reason to add to the pile.

