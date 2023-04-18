Urgent Warning: Dangerous Website Puts New Jersey Residents’ Sensitive Info at Risk

There's a website that is making your private and sensitive information public to everyone.

It's scary how much this site knows.

Have you ever heard of TruePeopleSearch.com?

This is one of the most invasive sites I've come across.

One search of just my name revealed a ton of personal and private information. I'm talking about my current address (including a map, current phone number (including my cell), my age, every email address I have, and pictures from social media.

But that's not all. One click also reveals all of your past addresses and phone numbers. TruePeopleSearch.com also links you to all of your family members and even their friends and gives you access to all of their private information.

This site actually had my old AOL screenname and the landline I had in my room at the house I grew up in. What?

TruePeopleSearch will even give you a full background check on anyone on the site. That includes financial information, criminal records, and much more.

I love how innocent the website makes all of this sound.

We want to make finding lost friends & family as easy as possible. You can find just about anyone in the US. And it's really easy to use. It works equally well on your desktop, smartphone, or tablet.

How do I remove my information from True People Search?

I went through this process.

I can't emphasize this enough. If you don't follow the instructions and provide all information exactly you will remain on the site.

First, go to: https://www.truepeoplesearch.com/removal.

Follow the steps below and you should be fully removed within a few days. You do have to provide an email address, though.

Unfortunately, there are many sites like this out there. This happens to be one of the more invasive ones. Keep your eyes open.