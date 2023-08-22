New Jersey Was The Very First In This Major Movie Theater History

New Jersey is the home of many significant firsts in American history.

In a series of articles, we have been writing about the many relevant firsts that have occurred in The Garden State.

Did you know that the first drive-in movie theater in American history was opened in Camden, New Jersey on the Pennsauken border in 1933?

Richard M. Hollingshead, Jr., opened the first drive-in theater on Admiral Wilson Boulevard.

Prior to opening his drive-in movie theater, Hollingshead perfected the technology in his own driveway.

Hollingshead’s drive-in theater could fit 400 cars and you watched the movie from a 40-foot by 50-foot screen.

Chris Coleman reported previously that this location is now the Zinman Furs building and Rosemont Avenue today.

The 32nd President of The United States, Franklin D. Roosevelt was in office at the time of New Jersey’s latest invention.

My wife Margie and I did have the opportunity to enjoy the drive-in theater that was located at the former Shore Mall in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

If you were heading west on Tilton Road from Northfield, the drive-in movie theater was located in the very front, left hand side of the mall as you entered.

It was a great experience. You hooked a speaker on the driver’s side window (inside) of your car and enjoyed a great movie experience right from the convenience of your car.

It made you feel like Danny and Sandy from the 1978 iconic movie Grease.

For decades, there were many dozens of drive-in movie theaters to choose from in New Jersey.

In 2023, only one drive-in movie theater remains in New Jersey.

The Delsea Drive-In Theatre is New Jersey's only remaining Drive-In Movie Theatre, located in Vineland, New Jersey.

According to DriveInMovie.com and TheHolidayStory.com, there are 331drive-in movie theaters still open in America.

It is my hope that you’ve enjoyed our walk down memory lane together.

If you want to learn more about drive-in movie theaters, there is great information available at cinematreasures.org

10 Things I am Extremely Grateful For in Atlantic County 10 Things I am Extremely Grateful For in Atlantic County