New Jersey’s Most Unspeakable Prison Is Now Open For Tours

Is it me or do we seem to reserve talking about hauntings until we hit October? I get it, Halloween month is a perfect time for all that but there's one place that's so haunted, it deserves a mention even now. New Jersey is home to the most actively haunted abandoned prisons in the country and now you can take a tour of it.

Do you believe that unthinkable torture leaves a footprint memory on a place? Is there is such a thing as active spirits that want revenge? The history of this place alone will chill you to the bone. If you love history and you think that you can handle the truth, you need to tour this house of horrors.

This stone fortress has roots back to 1811, many prisoners went in and many never made it out. However, as legend has it, the conditions were so unbearable that inmates mentally checked out way before their bodies did.

Just to put this in perspective, this was one of the last prisons to stop the practice of public hangings. Spectators literally saw men becoming ghosts right before their eyes.

This place is The Burlington County Prison in Mount Holly, New Jersey. You know the expression, "if these walls could talk"? Well, here they do. This once-abandoned jail has now been restored and this Historic Burlington County Prison is now a museum that tells the tale of the punished.

When we learn from historians that many of the inmates didn’t even have a bed and instead they were forced to sleep on the moist, cold stone floor, it is enough to give us chills.

You can read more about it from the original story here. The Burlington County Prison is open all year long which begs the question, are you brave enough to go to history class?

