New Jersey’s Quietest Route Goes From Salem to Cape May Counties

"This road is sooooo boring!"

Sometimes that's a good thing, and sometimes not.

If you're looking for excitement and entertainment, this is not your road.

If you're looking for quiet and stretches of nothingness, this road is just for you.

GetPocket.com is out with a list of "America's Loneliest Roads." Some of these are in places like Alaska, North Dakota, and Montana, where you can literally drive for hours without seeing anyone or really, anything. Most do provide some wonderful scenery.

State Route 11 in Alaska, according to GetPocket, has an annual average daily traffic per mile count of 0. ZERO! No one rides on parts of this road - well, almost no one.

You can check out the Top 10 quietest routes in the country - and the quietest route in each state here.

Here in New Jersey, the quietest route is said to be State Route 49. That's 54 miles of roadway between Pennsville Township, Salem County, and Upper Township, Cape May County. Travel on it much? Here's a map of the route:

The road does go through a number of cities and towns in South Jersey, so it's not that isolated. That's especially true on a Friday night or Saturday morning in the summer as traffic moves towards the shore.

Keep in mind, too, that New Jersey is the most densely populated state, so our "isolated" is different than Alaska or Montana's "isolated."

Happy travels to you!

SOURCE: GetPocket.com.

