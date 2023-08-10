New Jersey&#8217;s Sweetest, Most Perfectly Baked Pie Is In Monmouth County

New Jersey’s Sweetest, Most Perfectly Baked Pie Is In Monmouth County

Unsplash.com Danil Aksenov

If I had to give you my favorite desserts I think pie would definitely make my top 5. I would go with a pie over cake most of the time. I like most pies like blueberry, cherry, lemon, peach, pumpkin, apple, etc. So this story is one I am enjoying writing and I want a slice lol

 

Get our free mobile app

 

Unsplash.com Diliara Garifullina
loading...

 

 

Another thing I do like with pie is ice cream. I nice piece of hot apple pie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top! That's near perfection! Whipped cream is also good as a pie topping, so either will do for me to make the perfect slice of pie. By the way, my wife's (April) homemade pie is always the best :)

 

 

Unsplash.com Deborah Rainford
loading...

 

 

According to Lovefood, "Melt-in-your-mouth crust, indulgent filling and a satisfying whipped cream or ice cream finish... Is there anyone who doesn't love a good pie?"  Here in New Jersey, Lovefood found the best pie to be in Monmouth County at a very popular location.

 

 

Unsplash.com Kavya P K
loading...

 

Lovefood had this to say about this Monmouth County landmark "Delicious Orchards' best-selling apple pie is made from fresh apples harvested at the bakery's orchard. Specializing in all things apple, like apple cider vinegar and apple cider donuts, the gourmet country food market in Colts Neck has grown from a roadside stand started by Carroll Barclay in 1959. The pie is still made using his wife Janet's recipe and every pie is hand-filled."

 

Google Maps
loading...

 

We have been to Delicious Orchards many times and have always found their pies and other baked goods to be fantastic. It's a great place for all kinds of things "kitchen" and if you have not been there then I suggest you make a trip for a "pie".

 

Most popular grocery stores in America

The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.

 

LOOK: 20 tips to help your houseplants survive the winter

 

Filed Under: Best Pies in America, Colts Neck, Delicious Orchards, Most Perfectly Baked Pie, Most Perfectly Baked Pie Is In Monmouth County, New Jersey, New Jersey's Sweetest, where is the best pie in new jersey
Categories: Community, Food
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3