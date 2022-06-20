NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/20

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northwest

9 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 71°

(Normal 64° - 69°) Air Temperature 72° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:29pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 7:47a High

Mon 2:00p Low

Mon 8:15p High

Tue 2:14a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:11a High

Mon 1:34p Low

Mon 7:39p High

Tue 1:48a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:23a High

Mon 1:48p Low

Mon 7:51p High

Tue 2:02a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:15a High

Mon 1:30p Low

Mon 7:43p High

Tue 1:44a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 5:00a Low

Mon 11:52a High

Mon 5:40p Low

Tue 12:20a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:52a High

Mon 1:53p Low

Mon 8:11p High

Tue 2:06a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 11:26a High

Mon 4:47p Low

Mon 11:54p High

Tue 5:01a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 8:17a High

Mon 2:32p Low

Mon 8:32p High

Tue 2:45a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:26a High

Mon 1:44p Low

Mon 7:45p High

Tue 1:56a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 7:49a High

Mon 2:05p Low

Mon 8:05p High

Tue 2:24a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:36a High

Mon 1:51p Low

Mon 7:49p High

Tue 2:04a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 8:26a High

Mon 2:45p Low

Mon 8:44p High

Tue 3:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the SW with a dominant period of 4 seconds after midnight.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers.

WED: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

THU: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

