NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/20

McCabe Ave Beach in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
9 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 71°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
Air Temperature72° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:29pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 7:47a		High
Mon 2:00p		Low
Mon 8:15p		High
Tue 2:14a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:11a		High
Mon 1:34p		Low
Mon 7:39p		High
Tue 1:48a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:23a		High
Mon 1:48p		Low
Mon 7:51p		High
Tue 2:02a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:15a		High
Mon 1:30p		Low
Mon 7:43p		High
Tue 1:44a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 5:00a		Low
Mon 11:52a		High
Mon 5:40p		Low
Tue 12:20a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 7:52a		High
Mon 1:53p		Low
Mon 8:11p		High
Tue 2:06a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 11:26a		High
Mon 4:47p		Low
Mon 11:54p		High
Tue 5:01a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 8:17a		High
Mon 2:32p		Low
Mon 8:32p		High
Tue 2:45a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:26a		High
Mon 1:44p		Low
Mon 7:45p		High
Tue 1:56a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 7:49a		High
Mon 2:05p		Low
Mon 8:05p		High
Tue 2:24a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:36a		High
Mon 1:51p		Low
Mon 7:49p		High
Tue 2:04a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 8:26a		High
Mon 2:45p		Low
Mon 8:44p		High
Tue 3:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the SW with a dominant period of 4 seconds after midnight.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers.

WED: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

THU: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

