NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/18

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Northwest

21 - 28 mph (Gust 38 mph)

18 - 24 knots (Gust 33 knots) Ocean Temperature 59° - 73°

(Normal 64° - 69°) Air Temperature 67° - 74° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:29pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 5:56a High

Sat 12:07p Low

Sat 6:06p High

Sun 12:24a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:20a High

Sat 11:41a Low

Sat 5:30p High

Sat 11:58p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:32a High

Sat 11:55a Low

Sat 5:42p High

Sun 12:12a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:24a High

Sat 11:37a Low

Sat 5:34p High

Sat 11:54p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:01a High

Sat 3:47p Low

Sat 10:11p High

Sun 4:04a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:01a High

Sat 11:55a Low

Sat 6:05p High

Sun 12:12a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 9:35a High

Sat 2:54p Low

Sat 9:45p High

Sun 3:11a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 6:29a High

Sat 12:36p Low

Sat 6:27p High

Sun 12:55a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:34a High

Sat 11:39a Low

Sat 5:36p High

Sat 11:57p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 6:02a High

Sat 12:11p Low

Sat 5:59p High

Sun 12:35a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:41a High

Sat 11:46a Low

Sat 5:36p High

Sun 12:06a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 6:34a High

Sat 12:45p Low

Sat 6:34p High

Sun 1:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING

TODAY: NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt in the late evening and overnight. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

