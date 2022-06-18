NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/18

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/18

Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
21 - 28 mph (Gust 38 mph)
18 - 24 knots (Gust 33 knots)
Ocean Temperature59° - 73°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
Air Temperature67° - 74°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:29pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 5:56a		High
Sat 12:07p		Low
Sat 6:06p		High
Sun 12:24a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:20a		High
Sat 11:41a		Low
Sat 5:30p		High
Sat 11:58p		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:32a		High
Sat 11:55a		Low
Sat 5:42p		High
Sun 12:12a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:24a		High
Sat 11:37a		Low
Sat 5:34p		High
Sat 11:54p		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 10:01a		High
Sat 3:47p		Low
Sat 10:11p		High
Sun 4:04a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 6:01a		High
Sat 11:55a		Low
Sat 6:05p		High
Sun 12:12a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 9:35a		High
Sat 2:54p		Low
Sat 9:45p		High
Sun 3:11a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 6:29a		High
Sat 12:36p		Low
Sat 6:27p		High
Sun 12:55a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:34a		High
Sat 11:39a		Low
Sat 5:36p		High
Sat 11:57p		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 6:02a		High
Sat 12:11p		Low
Sat 5:59p		High
Sun 12:35a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:41a		High
Sat 11:46a		Low
Sat 5:36p		High
Sun 12:06a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 6:34a		High
Sat 12:45p		Low
Sat 6:34p		High
Sun 1:06a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING

TODAY: NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt in the late evening and overnight. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

