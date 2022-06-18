NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/18
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
21 - 28 mph (Gust 38 mph)
18 - 24 knots (Gust 33 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 73°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
|Air Temperature
|67° - 74°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 5:56a
|High
Sat 12:07p
|Low
Sat 6:06p
|High
Sun 12:24a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:20a
|High
Sat 11:41a
|Low
Sat 5:30p
|High
Sat 11:58p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:32a
|High
Sat 11:55a
|Low
Sat 5:42p
|High
Sun 12:12a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:24a
|High
Sat 11:37a
|Low
Sat 5:34p
|High
Sat 11:54p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 10:01a
|High
Sat 3:47p
|Low
Sat 10:11p
|High
Sun 4:04a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:01a
|High
Sat 11:55a
|Low
Sat 6:05p
|High
Sun 12:12a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 9:35a
|High
Sat 2:54p
|Low
Sat 9:45p
|High
Sun 3:11a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 6:29a
|High
Sat 12:36p
|Low
Sat 6:27p
|High
Sun 12:55a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:34a
|High
Sat 11:39a
|Low
Sat 5:36p
|High
Sat 11:57p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 6:02a
|High
Sat 12:11p
|Low
Sat 5:59p
|High
Sun 12:35a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:41a
|High
Sat 11:46a
|Low
Sat 5:36p
|High
Sun 12:06a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 6:34a
|High
Sat 12:45p
|Low
Sat 6:34p
|High
Sun 1:06a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING
TODAY: NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: NW winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt in the late evening and overnight. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN: NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.
WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.