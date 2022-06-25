NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/25

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/25

andykazie

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
8 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
7 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 70°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
Air Temperature75° - 88°
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 5:52a		Low
Sat 11:58a		High
Sat 6:18p		Low
Sun 12:53a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:26a		Low
Sat 11:22a		High
Sat 5:52p		Low
Sun 12:17a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:40a		Low
Sat 11:34a		High
Sat 6:06p		Low
Sun 12:29a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:22a		Low
Sat 11:26a		High
Sat 5:48p		Low
Sun 12:21a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 9:32a		Low
Sat 4:03p		High
Sat 9:58p		Low
Sun 4:58a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 5:49a		Low
Sat 11:53a		High
Sat 6:13p		Low
Sun 12:54a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 8:39a		Low
Sat 3:37p		High
Sat 9:05p		Low
Sun 4:32a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 6:26a		Low
Sat 12:20p		High
Sat 6:55p		Low
Sun 1:20a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:39a		Low
Sat 11:36a		High
Sat 6:07p		Low
Sun 12:35a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 5:55a		Low
Sat 11:49a		High
Sat 6:25p		Low
Sun 12:53a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:53a		Low
Sat 11:42a		High
Sat 6:20p		Low
Sun 12:46a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 6:46a		Low
Sat 12:35p		High
Sat 7:12p		Low
Sun 1:40a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds, becoming mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans

2022 Polar Bear Plunge

More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.

Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone

Filed Under: Cat Country's Beach Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top