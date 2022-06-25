NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/25

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the South

8 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)

7 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 70°

(Normal 64° - 69°) Air Temperature 75° - 88° Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 5:52a Low

Sat 11:58a High

Sat 6:18p Low

Sun 12:53a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:26a Low

Sat 11:22a High

Sat 5:52p Low

Sun 12:17a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:40a Low

Sat 11:34a High

Sat 6:06p Low

Sun 12:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:22a Low

Sat 11:26a High

Sat 5:48p Low

Sun 12:21a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:32a Low

Sat 4:03p High

Sat 9:58p Low

Sun 4:58a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 5:49a Low

Sat 11:53a High

Sat 6:13p Low

Sun 12:54a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 8:39a Low

Sat 3:37p High

Sat 9:05p Low

Sun 4:32a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 6:26a Low

Sat 12:20p High

Sat 6:55p Low

Sun 1:20a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:39a Low

Sat 11:36a High

Sat 6:07p Low

Sun 12:35a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 5:55a Low

Sat 11:49a High

Sat 6:25p Low

Sun 12:53a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:53a Low

Sat 11:42a High

Sat 6:20p Low

Sun 12:46a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 6:46a Low

Sat 12:35p High

Sat 7:12p Low

Sun 1:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds, becoming mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

