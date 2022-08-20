NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/20

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/20

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
6 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature73° - 78°
(Normal 73°)
Air Temperature77° - 88°
Sunrise/Sunset6:12am - 7:48pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 9:05a		High
Sat 3:21p		Low
Sat 10:17p		High
Sun 3:53a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:29a		High
Sat 2:55p		Low
Sat 9:41p		High
Sun 3:27a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:41a		High
Sat 3:09p		Low
Sat 9:53p		High
Sun 3:41a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:33a		High
Sat 2:51p		Low
Sat 9:45p		High
Sun 3:23a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 6:37a		Low
Sat 1:10p		High
Sat 7:01p		Low
Sun 2:22a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 9:06a		High
Sat 3:26p		Low
Sat 10:13p		High
Sun 3:57a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 5:44a		Low
Sat 12:44p		High
Sat 6:08p		Low
Sun 1:56a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 9:29a		High
Sat 4:03p		Low
Sat 10:33p		High
Sun 4:29a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:41a		High
Sat 3:16p		Low
Sat 9:55p		High
Sun 3:45a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 8:50a		High
Sat 3:33p		Low
Sat 10:08p		High
Sun 3:51a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:44a		High
Sat 3:31p		Low
Sat 9:58p		High
Sun 4:00a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 9:37a		High
Sat 4:16p		Low
Sat 10:46p		High
Sun 4:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming around 10 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells, becoming E around 2 ft at 7 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon, then becoming S in the evening, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone

What Is This Foam I Spotted On A Jersey Shore Beach

You ever see this before? WHAT IS IT?!

100 Best Jersey Shore Beach Views

Filed Under: Cat Country's Beach Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top