NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/20

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the South

6 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 73° - 78°

(Normal 73°) Air Temperature 77° - 88° Sunrise/Sunset 6:12am - 7:48pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 9:05a High

Sat 3:21p Low

Sat 10:17p High

Sun 3:53a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:29a High

Sat 2:55p Low

Sat 9:41p High

Sun 3:27a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:41a High

Sat 3:09p Low

Sat 9:53p High

Sun 3:41a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:33a High

Sat 2:51p Low

Sat 9:45p High

Sun 3:23a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 6:37a Low

Sat 1:10p High

Sat 7:01p Low

Sun 2:22a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 9:06a High

Sat 3:26p Low

Sat 10:13p High

Sun 3:57a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 5:44a Low

Sat 12:44p High

Sat 6:08p Low

Sun 1:56a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 9:29a High

Sat 4:03p Low

Sat 10:33p High

Sun 4:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:41a High

Sat 3:16p Low

Sat 9:55p High

Sun 3:45a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 8:50a High

Sat 3:33p Low

Sat 10:08p High

Sun 3:51a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:44a High

Sat 3:31p Low

Sat 9:58p High

Sun 4:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 9:37a High

Sat 4:16p Low

Sat 10:46p High

Sun 4:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming around 10 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells, becoming E around 2 ft at 7 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon, then becoming S in the evening, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

