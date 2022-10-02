NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 10/2

Advisories

—High Risk of Rip Currents and rough surf once again posted for the Jersey Shore. That will continue through at least Tuesday.

—Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories are posted, cautioning of several rounds of minor to moderate tidal flooding.

—Wind Advisory in effect for NJ's coastal counties from 2 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday. Wind gusts may reach 50 mph.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 6 - 13 feet Winds From the Northeast

28 - 37 mph (Gust 51 mph)

24 - 32 knots (Gust 44 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 70°

(Normal 61° - 63°) Air Temperature 59° - 64° Sunrise/Sunset 6:53am - 6:41pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 6:56a High

Sun 1:31p Low

Sun 8:16p High

Mon 2:07a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:20a High

Sun 1:05p Low

Sun 7:40p High

Mon 1:41a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:32a High

Sun 1:19p Low

Sun 7:52p High

Mon 1:55a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:24a High

Sun 1:01p Low

Sun 7:44p High

Mon 1:37a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 11:01a High

Sun 5:11p Low

Mon 12:21a High

Mon 5:47a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:01a High

Sun 1:22p Low

Sun 8:19p High

Mon 2:00a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 10:35a High

Sun 4:18p Low

Sun 11:55p High

Mon 4:54a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 7:31a High

Sun 2:13p Low

Sun 8:48p High

Mon 2:49a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:31a High

Sun 1:04p Low

Sun 7:48p High

Mon 1:39a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 6:55a High

Sun 1:43p Low

Sun 8:15p High

Mon 2:07a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:39a High

Sun 1:10p Low

Sun 7:54p High

Mon 1:46a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 7:37a High

Sun 2:16p Low

Sun 8:40p High

Mon 2:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. NE swell 5 to 10 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. Rain.

TONIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft. NE swell 8 to 13 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. Rain.

MON: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. E swell 7 to 12 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells. Rain likely.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. E swell 7 to 11 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells. Rain likely.

TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft, subsiding to 7 to 9 ft in the afternoon. E swell 6 to 11 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells. Rain likely.

TUE NIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. NE swell 4 to 8 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

WED: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

