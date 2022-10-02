NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 10/2

(Zeke Orzech)

Advisories

—High Risk of Rip Currents and rough surf once again posted for the Jersey Shore. That will continue through at least Tuesday.
—Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories are posted, cautioning of several rounds of minor to moderate tidal flooding.
—Wind Advisory in effect for NJ's coastal counties from 2 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday. Wind gusts may reach 50 mph.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves6 - 13 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
28 - 37 mph (Gust 51 mph)
24 - 32 knots (Gust 44 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 70°
(Normal 61° - 63°)
Air Temperature59° - 64°
Sunrise/Sunset6:53am - 6:41pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 6:56a		High
Sun 1:31p		Low
Sun 8:16p		High
Mon 2:07a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:20a		High
Sun 1:05p		Low
Sun 7:40p		High
Mon 1:41a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:32a		High
Sun 1:19p		Low
Sun 7:52p		High
Mon 1:55a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:24a		High
Sun 1:01p		Low
Sun 7:44p		High
Mon 1:37a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 11:01a		High
Sun 5:11p		Low
Mon 12:21a		High
Mon 5:47a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 7:01a		High
Sun 1:22p		Low
Sun 8:19p		High
Mon 2:00a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 10:35a		High
Sun 4:18p		Low
Sun 11:55p		High
Mon 4:54a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 7:31a		High
Sun 2:13p		Low
Sun 8:48p		High
Mon 2:49a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:31a		High
Sun 1:04p		Low
Sun 7:48p		High
Mon 1:39a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 6:55a		High
Sun 1:43p		Low
Sun 8:15p		High
Mon 2:07a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:39a		High
Sun 1:10p		Low
Sun 7:54p		High
Mon 1:46a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 7:37a		High
Sun 2:16p		Low
Sun 8:40p		High
Mon 2:50a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. NE swell 5 to 10 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. Rain.

TONIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft. NE swell 8 to 13 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. Rain.

MON: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. E swell 7 to 12 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells. Rain likely.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. E swell 7 to 11 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells. Rain likely.

TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft, subsiding to 7 to 9 ft in the afternoon. E swell 6 to 11 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells. Rain likely.

TUE NIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. NE swell 4 to 8 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

WED: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

