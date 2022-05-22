NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 5/22

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Air Temperature 69° - 89° Winds From the Southwest

11 - 21 mph (Gust 25 mph)

10 - 18 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 55° - 63°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:34am - 8:12pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 8:16a High

Sun 2:22p Low

Sun 8:38p High

Mon 2:39a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:40a High

Sun 1:56p Low

Sun 8:02p High

Mon 2:13a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:52a High

Sun 2:10p Low

Sun 8:14p High

Mon 2:27a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:44a High

Sun 1:52p Low

Sun 8:06p High

Mon 2:09a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 5:20a Low

Sun 12:21p High

Sun 6:02p Low

Mon 12:43a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 8:20a High

Sun 2:15p Low

Sun 8:32p High

Mon 2:31a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 11:55a High

Sun 5:09p Low

Mon 12:17a High

Mon 5:26a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 8:46a High

Sun 2:54p Low

Sun 8:51p High

Mon 3:13a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:53a High

Sun 2:07p Low

Sun 8:04p High

Mon 2:24a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 8:17a High

Sun 2:29p Low

Sun 8:23p High

Mon 2:56a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:04a High

Sun 2:14p Low

Sun 8:07p High

Mon 2:33a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 8:52a High

Sun 3:08p Low

Sun 9:01p High

Mon 3:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt late in the evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming NE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

