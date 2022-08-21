NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/21

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southeast
8 - 13 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature75° - 80°
(Normal 73°)
Air Temperature77° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset6:13am - 7:47pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 10:03a		High
Sun 4:16p		Low
Sun 11:10p		High
Mon 4:53a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:27a		High
Sun 3:50p		Low
Sun 10:34p		High
Mon 4:27a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:39a		High
Sun 4:04p		Low
Sun 10:46p		High
Mon 4:41a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:31a		High
Sun 3:46p		Low
Sun 10:38p		High
Mon 4:23a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 7:33a		Low
Sun 2:08p		High
Sun 7:56p		Low
Mon 3:15a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 9:58a		High
Sun 4:20p		Low
Sun 11:05p		High
Mon 4:53a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 6:40a		Low
Sun 1:42p		High
Sun 7:03p		Low
Mon 2:49a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 10:22a		High
Sun 4:57p		Low
Sun 11:29p		High
Mon 5:26a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:36a		High
Sun 4:13p		Low
Sun 10:53p		High
Mon 4:43a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 9:44a		High
Sun 4:33p		Low
Sun 11:07p		High
Mon 4:50a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:40a		High
Sun 4:33p		Low
Sun 11:00p		High
Mon 5:01a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 10:31a		High
Sun 5:12p		Low
Sun 11:47p		High
Mon 5:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A slight chance of showers and tstms late. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers and tstms after midnight.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers and tstms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

