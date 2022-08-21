NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/21
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southeast
8 - 13 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 80°
(Normal 73°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:13am - 7:47pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 10:03a
|High
Sun 4:16p
|Low
Sun 11:10p
|High
Mon 4:53a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:27a
|High
Sun 3:50p
|Low
Sun 10:34p
|High
Mon 4:27a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:39a
|High
Sun 4:04p
|Low
Sun 10:46p
|High
Mon 4:41a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:31a
|High
Sun 3:46p
|Low
Sun 10:38p
|High
Mon 4:23a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 7:33a
|Low
Sun 2:08p
|High
Sun 7:56p
|Low
Mon 3:15a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:58a
|High
Sun 4:20p
|Low
Sun 11:05p
|High
Mon 4:53a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 6:40a
|Low
Sun 1:42p
|High
Sun 7:03p
|Low
Mon 2:49a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 10:22a
|High
Sun 4:57p
|Low
Sun 11:29p
|High
Mon 5:26a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:36a
|High
Sun 4:13p
|Low
Sun 10:53p
|High
Mon 4:43a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 9:44a
|High
Sun 4:33p
|Low
Sun 11:07p
|High
Mon 4:50a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:40a
|High
Sun 4:33p
|Low
Sun 11:00p
|High
Mon 5:01a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 10:31a
|High
Sun 5:12p
|Low
Sun 11:47p
|High
Mon 5:42a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A slight chance of showers and tstms late. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.
TONIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers and tstms after midnight.
MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers and tstms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.