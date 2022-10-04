NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 10/4
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
GALE WARNING IN EFFECT until 6 p.m Tuesday for northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|6 - 13 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
25 - 36 mph (Gust 45 mph)
22 - 31 knots (Gust 39 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 68°
(Normal 61° - 63°)
|Air Temperature
|56° - 62°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:55am - 6:38pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 9:40a
|High
Tue 3:43p
|Low
Tue 10:36p
|High
Wed 4:23a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:04a
|High
Tue 3:17p
|Low
Tue 10:00p
|High
Wed 3:57a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:16a
|High
Tue 3:31p
|Low
Tue 10:12p
|High
Wed 4:11a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:08a
|High
Tue 3:13p
|Low
Tue 10:04p
|High
Wed 3:53a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 6:55a
|Low
Tue 1:45p
|High
Tue 7:23p
|Low
Wed 2:41a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:30a
|High
Tue 3:38p
|Low
Tue 10:31p
|High
Wed 4:20a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 6:02a
|Low
Tue 1:19p
|High
Tue 6:30p
|Low
Wed 2:15a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 9:49a
|High
Tue 4:25p
|Low
Tue 10:57p
|High
Wed 5:01a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:57a
|High
Tue 3:31p
|Low
Tue 10:05p
|High
Wed 4:13a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 9:15a
|High
Tue 4:08p
|Low
Tue 10:30p
|High
Wed 4:37a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:00a
|High
Tue 3:41p
|Low
Tue 10:15p
|High
Wed 4:25a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 9:52a
|High
Tue 4:34p
|Low
Tue 10:59p
|High
Wed 5:12a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 13 ft. E swell 7 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. A chance of tstms. Periods of rain.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 9 to 12 ft. E swell 4 to 9 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. A chance of tstms. Periods of rain.
WED: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 6 to 8 ft in the afternoon. NE swell 2 to 6 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells. Periods of rain.
WED NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. NE swell 2 to 6 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells. Occasional rain in the evening.
THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.