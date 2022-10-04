NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 10/4

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT until 6 p.m Tuesday for northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 6 - 13 feet Winds From the Northeast

25 - 36 mph (Gust 45 mph)

22 - 31 knots (Gust 39 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 68°

(Normal 61° - 63°) Air Temperature 56° - 62° Sunrise/Sunset 6:55am - 6:38pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 9:40a High

Tue 3:43p Low

Tue 10:36p High

Wed 4:23a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:04a High

Tue 3:17p Low

Tue 10:00p High

Wed 3:57a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:16a High

Tue 3:31p Low

Tue 10:12p High

Wed 4:11a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:08a High

Tue 3:13p Low

Tue 10:04p High

Wed 3:53a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 6:55a Low

Tue 1:45p High

Tue 7:23p Low

Wed 2:41a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:30a High

Tue 3:38p Low

Tue 10:31p High

Wed 4:20a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 6:02a Low

Tue 1:19p High

Tue 6:30p Low

Wed 2:15a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 9:49a High

Tue 4:25p Low

Tue 10:57p High

Wed 5:01a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:57a High

Tue 3:31p Low

Tue 10:05p High

Wed 4:13a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 9:15a High

Tue 4:08p Low

Tue 10:30p High

Wed 4:37a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:00a High

Tue 3:41p Low

Tue 10:15p High

Wed 4:25a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 9:52a High

Tue 4:34p Low

Tue 10:59p High

Wed 5:12a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 13 ft. E swell 7 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. A chance of tstms. Periods of rain.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 9 to 12 ft. E swell 4 to 9 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. A chance of tstms. Periods of rain.

WED: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 6 to 8 ft in the afternoon. NE swell 2 to 6 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells. Periods of rain.

WED NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. NE swell 2 to 6 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells. Occasional rain in the evening.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

