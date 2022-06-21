NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/21

Ocean Grove fishing pier (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
8 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature58° - 69°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
Air Temperature69° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:30pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 8:44a		High
Tue 2:54p		Low
Tue 9:22p		High
Wed 3:07a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:08a		High
Tue 2:28p		Low
Tue 8:46p		High
Wed 2:41a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:20a		High
Tue 2:42p		Low
Tue 8:58p		High
Wed 2:55a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:12a		High
Tue 2:24p		Low
Tue 8:50p		High
Wed 2:37a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 5:54a		Low
Tue 12:49p		High
Tue 6:34p		Low
Wed 1:27a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 8:46a		High
Tue 2:52p		Low
Tue 9:16p		High
Wed 3:05a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 5:01a		Low
Tue 12:23p		High
Tue 5:41p		Low
Wed 1:01a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 9:09a		High
Tue 3:29p		Low
Tue 9:35p		High
Wed 3:41a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:21a		High
Tue 2:45p		Low
Tue 8:51p		High
Wed 2:56a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 8:40a		High
Tue 3:04p		Low
Tue 9:08p		High
Wed 3:21a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:30a		High
Tue 2:56p		Low
Tue 8:56p		High
Wed 3:08a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 9:21a		High
Tue 3:45p		Low
Tue 9:50p		High
Wed 4:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. A slight chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

