NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/21

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

8 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 58° - 69°

(Normal 64° - 69°) Air Temperature 69° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:30pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 8:44a High

Tue 2:54p Low

Tue 9:22p High

Wed 3:07a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:08a High

Tue 2:28p Low

Tue 8:46p High

Wed 2:41a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:20a High

Tue 2:42p Low

Tue 8:58p High

Wed 2:55a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:12a High

Tue 2:24p Low

Tue 8:50p High

Wed 2:37a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 5:54a Low

Tue 12:49p High

Tue 6:34p Low

Wed 1:27a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:46a High

Tue 2:52p Low

Tue 9:16p High

Wed 3:05a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 5:01a Low

Tue 12:23p High

Tue 5:41p Low

Wed 1:01a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 9:09a High

Tue 3:29p Low

Tue 9:35p High

Wed 3:41a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:21a High

Tue 2:45p Low

Tue 8:51p High

Wed 2:56a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 8:40a High

Tue 3:04p Low

Tue 9:08p High

Wed 3:21a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:30a High

Tue 2:56p Low

Tue 8:56p High

Wed 3:08a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 9:21a High

Tue 3:45p Low

Tue 9:50p High

Wed 4:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. A slight chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Great Jersey Shore Beaches Snubbed On The Top 50 Best Beach Towns List

Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone