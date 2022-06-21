NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/21
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 69°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 8:44a
|High
Tue 2:54p
|Low
Tue 9:22p
|High
Wed 3:07a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:08a
|High
Tue 2:28p
|Low
Tue 8:46p
|High
Wed 2:41a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:20a
|High
Tue 2:42p
|Low
Tue 8:58p
|High
Wed 2:55a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:12a
|High
Tue 2:24p
|Low
Tue 8:50p
|High
Wed 2:37a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 5:54a
|Low
Tue 12:49p
|High
Tue 6:34p
|Low
Wed 1:27a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:46a
|High
Tue 2:52p
|Low
Tue 9:16p
|High
Wed 3:05a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 5:01a
|Low
Tue 12:23p
|High
Tue 5:41p
|Low
Wed 1:01a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 9:09a
|High
Tue 3:29p
|Low
Tue 9:35p
|High
Wed 3:41a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:21a
|High
Tue 2:45p
|Low
Tue 8:51p
|High
Wed 2:56a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 8:40a
|High
Tue 3:04p
|Low
Tue 9:08p
|High
Wed 3:21a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:30a
|High
Tue 2:56p
|Low
Tue 8:56p
|High
Wed 3:08a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 9:21a
|High
Tue 3:45p
|Low
Tue 9:50p
|High
Wed 4:02a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. A slight chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds this afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.