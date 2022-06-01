NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/1

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/1

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Air Temperature65° - 70°
WindsFrom the East
9 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature61° - 71°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:28am - 8:20pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Wed 10:00a		Low
Wed 3:51p		High
Wed 9:57p		Low
Thu 4:43a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 9:34a		Low
Wed 3:15p		High
Wed 9:31p		Low
Thu 4:07a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 9:48a		Low
Wed 3:27p		High
Wed 9:45p		Low
Thu 4:19a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 9:30a		Low
Wed 3:19p		High
Wed 9:27p		Low
Thu 4:11a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 8:10a		High
Wed 1:40p		Low
Wed 7:56p		High
Thu 1:37a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 9:50a		Low
Wed 3:41p		High
Wed 9:53p		Low
Thu 4:41a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 7:44a		High
Wed 12:47p		Low
Wed 7:30p		High
Thu 12:44a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Wed 10:33a		Low
Wed 4:10p		High
Wed 10:40p		Low
Thu 5:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 9:34a		Low
Wed 3:17p		High
Wed 9:40p		Low
Thu 4:22a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Wed 10:01a		Low
Wed 3:36p		High
Wed 10:13p		Low
Thu 4:44a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 9:35a		Low
Wed 3:19p		High
Wed 9:48p		Low
Thu 4:18a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Wed 10:43a		Low
Wed 4:21p		High
Wed 10:51p		Low
Thu 5:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early this morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt after midnight, then becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers likely with scattered tstms late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 ft or less. Tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.

