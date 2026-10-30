South Jersey parents, you can officially get excited about Halloween weekend! It looks like Mother Nature is giving us a pretty great trick-or-treating forecast this year.

And if there's one thing we know about South Jersey, it's that people around here LOVE Halloween. From the over-the-top decorations and spooky neighborhood displays to elaborate costumes and kids filling their candy bags, this is one holiday people really go all out for.

The last thing anyone wants is a rainy Halloween or temperatures so miserable that the kids are ready to call it a night before they've even made it around the block.

Thankfully, that doesn't appear to be an issue this year!

Here's What South Jersey's Halloween Weather Will Look Like

Our friend and meteorologist Dan Zarrow has informed me that Saturday, October 31, is shaping up to be a beautiful fall day. The latest forecast calls for plenty of sunshine, with temperatures reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s across South Jersey.

Even better? There's no rain expected!

That's HUGE news for families planning to spend the evening walking around their neighborhoods collecting Halloween candy.

There is, however, one thing parents should keep in mind. Temperatures will drop once the sun goes down, with readings falling into the 40s during the evening. So, while it won't be a miserable, freezing Halloween, bringing along an extra layer or sweatshirt is probably a good idea.

South Jersey Families Can Enjoy Halloween Without the Rain!

Honestly, I'll take a slightly chilly Halloween over a soaking wet one any day!

Get those costumes ready, charge up those flashlights, and make sure the kids have room for an extra layer. It looks like South Jersey is in for a pretty great Halloween night!

The Most Popular Halloween Costumes for Boys and Girls from 1980 - 2025 Trick-or-treat time brings a whole new set of concerns for kids. Sure, there's the candy aspect of Halloween, but more importantly, at least among your friend group, it's "What are you going to be for Halloween?" Back in the day, your answer had major social implications. I guess that still holds today, but what were we dressing up as back in the day? Let's take a look. We've gone back to 1980, and we are time-hopping forward every five years from then to see what the most popular boys' costumes and the most popular girls' costumes used to be. Gallery Credit: Bruce Mikells