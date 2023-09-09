🚨 Police officer briefly dated victim; stalked her after breakup

🚨 He admits car damage, unhooking security cameras

🚨 Ex-officer must turn over his personal guns

A 47-year-old former Sea Bright police officer has admitted to aggressively stalking an ex-girlfriend late last fall into early this year, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced Wednesday.

Erich A. Bennett pleaded guilty in Monmouth County Superior Court to third-degree counts of computer theft and criminal mischief and fourth-degree stalking and hindering apprehension.

Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office courtroom (MCPO,Canva) (MCPO,Canva) loading...

Bennett admitted that between October 2022 and January — while still an active police officer — he disabled security cameras on the exterior of the victim’s home, slashed her tires and keyed her car.

He further admitted to driving by the woman’s residence and threatening her with physical harm, both in-person and online, using a fake social media account.

Sea Bright Police Department (Google Maps) Sea Bright Police Department (Google Maps) loading...

While he was still working at the Sea Bright Police Department, Bennett repeatedly searched for the victim in law enforcement databases, without any valid reason.

His over 30 database searches also involved the woman’s ex-husband and three male friends, Asbury Park Press reported, citing courtroom statements.

Bennett was arrested in January.

Monmouth County jail (Google Maps) Monmouth County jail (Google Maps) loading...

Ex-Sea Bright cop can't have guns, faces prison for stalking

Under his plea deal, Bennett permanently forfeited the right to hold any public office statewide and would also have to surrender his privately owned firearms.

He also has a permanent restraining order barring him from contact with the victim and was required to pay her back for property damages in the amount of nearly $4,800.

At Bennett’s sentencing on Nov. 3, prosecutors planned to recommend a prison term of five years.

On Wednesday, he remained at Monmouth County Jail pending future court proceedings.

