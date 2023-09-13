NJ man gets 24 years in prison for stabbing death of girlfriend

🔻 NJ convicted killer gets prison

🔻 Woman was found stabbed in the neck

🔻 Man was found hiding at relative’s home

A 24-year-old Weehawken man would be spending the next half of his life in prison, for killing his girlfriend over two years ago.

Joseph Palacios was sentenced to 24 years, stemming from the death of Michelle Paola Castillo Siguencia, also of Weehawken, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez confirmed.

Palacios had pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter.

Michelle Paola Castillo (via Alvarez Memorial Home)

Weehawken police had received a 911 call on June 19, 2021 about a medical emergency at 561 Hudson Ave, apartment 1.

The 24-year-old victim was found stabbed in the neck and unresponsive in a bathroom.

Hudson County stolen car officer hit, man shot(Google Maps)

Palacios was found and arrested a short time later at a relative’s apartment in Union City, prosecutors previously said

Siguencia had graduated from NJ City University in Jersey City and was enrolled at Hofstra University, studying to become an attorney at the time of her death, according to her obituary.

