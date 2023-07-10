NJ woman gets rolled over by her own van while unloading groceries

🔴 The driver didn't put her mini-van into gear after removing the key from the ignition

LAKEWOOD – A woman's leg was trapped by her mini-van as she unloaded groceries Sunday night.

Lakewood police said the 62-year-old parked her 2015 Toyota Sienna in the driveway of her home on Chateau Drive around 9:45 p.m. and began to take packages out of the back.

She returned to the steering wheel to take the keys out of the ignition but forgot to put the vehicle in gear, police said.

When she walked back to the groceries, the minivan rolled backward and pinned her left leg under the front passenger side tire.

First responders from Hatzolah First Aid lifted the mini-van off her foot and took her to Jersey Shore University Medical Center. A picture shows it took three jacks to lift the vehicle.

The woman was treated for a possible broken foot.

The Lakewood Scoop, which was first to report on the incident, said a neighbor who noticed the mini-van rolling was able to get inside and stop it from rolling.

No charges have been filed in the case.

