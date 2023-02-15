NJ’s biggest mac & cheese fest is happening in Morristown

It’s a dish we’ve all loved since we were kids. Mac and cheese is a staple in most households whether you make it from scratch or out of a box.

Right now, it’s on the top of my toddler’s dinner list, and believe it or not, it’s been there for a while.

We have every kind of festival under the sun here in New Jersey so why not add a Mac & Cheese Festival to satisfy your craving?

I won’t lie, this sounds like a really, really good idea.

“Mac & Cheese Mayhem” is happening Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Morristown Armory from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

It’s everyone’s favorite comfort food on a gourmet level.

Local chefs, restaurants, and food trucks will not only cook up all different kinds of mac & cheese for you to try, but they are in competition with each other to win the Mac Daddy Award.

So not only can you indulge in all of the mac & cheese there is, but you get to vote for your favorite.

You’ll also get to wash that delicious dish down with a beer, sangria, or margarita.

The kids are welcome too! They will have inflatables, face painting, and a petting zoo.

And for your entertainment, hatchet throwing is an option too.

You can get your tickets now HERE for only $7 and kids 3 and under are free.

To prep for the day, you can't go wrong with some mac and cheese from a New Jersey diner:

