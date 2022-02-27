A number of South Jersey bars, restaurants, and liquor stores have halted the sale of Russian made vodka.

Like dominoes falling over, more and more establishments have announced that they are stopping the sales in protest of Russia's invasion of the Ukraine.

We're not sure of every business that has stopped the sales, but these area establishments have already made their effort known on social media:

(If you're a local business owner that has stopped Russian Vodka sales, and would like to be included here, please send me an email with details: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com)

If you're a Vodka fan, and can't do without your drink of choice, may I suggest vodka made right in Atlantic City, at Little Water Distillery.

