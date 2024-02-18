The first full week of February was a busy one for the Galloway Township Police Department, which included several teenagers being charged with adult-type crimes.

From February 4th through 10th, the agency responded to 777 calls for service, including ten domestic violence incidents, 20 accidents, and nearly 30 arrests.

Among those arrests were the following:

A 16-year-old male from Absecon was arrested by Ofc. Richard Andrews and charged with shoplifting on February 10th.

A 15-year-old female, two 16-year-old males, and a 17-year-old male, all from Atlantic City, were arrested by Ofc. Richard Arroyo, Jr., and charged with riding in a vehicle that was stolen and receiving stolen property on February 10th.

A 17-year-old male from Atlantic City was arrested by Det. Sajan Patel and charged with riding in a vehicle that was stolen, receiving stolen property, and criminal mischief on February 10th.

A 15-year-old male from Galloway was arrested by DSFC Jason Kiamos and charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and attempt to elude the police on February 6th.

A 15-year-old female from Atlantic City was arrested by Ofc. Zachary Gadaire and charged with burglary, theft, and forgery on February 5th.

A 16-year-old male from Atlantic City was arrested by Ofc. Zachary Gadaire and charged with burglary, theft, and forgery on February 5th.

A 13-year-old female from Atlantic City was arrested by Ofc. Zachary Gadaire and charged with burglary, theft, and forgery on February 5th.

The department also assisted with over 140 emergency medical service calls.

