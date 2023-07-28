Port Authority Police Officers Timothy Jozefczyk and Evan Butt brought a new life into the world in the most unlikely place.

A car pulled into the Lincoln Tunnel Toll Plaza with a driver frantically looking for help. He was the father-to-be of a baby that decided not to wait for the hospital visit to enter the world!

Lincoln Tunnel Lincoln Tunnel loading...

When officers got to the vehicle, the baby's head was just crowning and the baby was delivered within a few short minutes.

You'd think for most cops, the delivery would be a once-in-a-career moment, right? Well, for Officer Evan Butt a former FDNY member, it was the FIFTH time he's been involved with an out-of-hospital emergency delivery!

Dad Nestor Guallpa, mom Maria Marin and baby boy Kylian Aaron Guallpa Castano are all doing great!

You can read the account as reported on NJ.com HERE

