Authorities in Camden County are searching for two missing teenagers in unrelated cases.

Dajanel Colon

16-year-old Dajanel Colon has been reported missing from her home in the 2800 block of North Congress Road in the Fairview section of Camden.

She is described as a Black female, 6’ 1” tall, 250 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans and may be in Philadelphia.

Dajanel Colon from Camden NJ - Photo: Camden County Police Department

Omar Diaz-Ramos

The Camden County Police Department is also looking for 16-year-old Omar Diaz-Ramos from East Camden.

He has been reported missing from his home on the unit block of North 25th Street.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’ 6”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair.

Police say he may be in Maryland.

Omar Diaz-Ramos of East Camden NJ - Photo: Camden County Police Department

What to do

Anyone with information on either teen is asked to call the Camden County Police Department tipline a (856) 757-7042.