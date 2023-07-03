Police in Camden County, NJ, Look For 2 Missing Teens
Authorities in Camden County are searching for two missing teenagers in unrelated cases.
Dajanel Colon
16-year-old Dajanel Colon has been reported missing from her home in the 2800 block of North Congress Road in the Fairview section of Camden.
She is described as a Black female, 6’ 1” tall, 250 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans and may be in Philadelphia.
Omar Diaz-Ramos
The Camden County Police Department is also looking for 16-year-old Omar Diaz-Ramos from East Camden.
He has been reported missing from his home on the unit block of North 25th Street.
He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’ 6”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair.
Police say he may be in Maryland.
- ALSO MISSING: These Children From Philadelphia Went Missing in June
What to do
Anyone with information on either teen is asked to call the Camden County Police Department tipline a (856) 757-7042.