Only One South Jersey Pizzeria Is on the Official New Jersey ‘Pizza Trail’

Calabria via Facebook

We all know that New Jersey has some of the finest pizzerias anywhere; last year, Food and Wine named New Jersey the best pizza state in the country.

Now, New Jersey has its own “official” Pizza Trail, compiled by the people at Visit New Jersey.

They refer to the restaurants on the list as “can’t miss.”

I’ve tried to sample pizza from the state’s best pizzerias (although that list is very long), but I have to admit: I’ve only eaten at two of the pizzerias listed by Visit NJ.

If you want to complete the official trail, here are the places you’ll need to visit:

Benny Tudino’s in Hoboken known for “the biggest slices around”

Benny Tudinos via Facebook
The Original Thin Crust Pizza Company in East Brunswick

The recipe has been handed down from Pete’s Bar to Cantore’s to Vitale’s and now to The Thin Crust Pizza Company

Thin Crust Pizza Company via Facebook
De Lorenzo’s Tomato Pies in Robbinsville

… you knew it would be on this list

DeLorenzos via Facebook
Talula’s in Asbury Park

…the menu “revolves around sourdough pizza”…

Talulas via Facebook
Brooklyn Square Pizza in Jackson, Manalapan, and Toms River.

Brooklyn Square via Facebook
Ferazzoli’s Italian Kitchen in Rutherford.

“Where every day is Sunday”…

Ferazzolis via Facebook
Calabria Restaurant and Pizzeria in Livingston

…  ”home of Calabria’s crunchy thin”….

Calabria via Facebook
Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean City

... they’ve been in business since 1956…

Manco & Manco via Facebook
Federici’s Family Restaurant in Freehold

… another thin crust specialist…

Federicis via Facebook
Porta in Asbury Park, Montclair, and Jersey City

… home of “authentic Neapolitan pizza”…

Porta via Facebook
I’m sure the pizza trail could have added dozens of other pizza joints around the state, but this list will get you started!

